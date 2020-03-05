Dear Tom,

While it is not uncommon to see Chicago snow in April, it is fairly unusual to see it stick around very long. What is the record for most consecutive days with snow cover in the month of April?



Thanks,

Tony

Bensenville

Dear Tony,

We passed your question to Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski, who quickly provided the city’s two longest stints of April snow cover. In April 1926,snow covered the ground from April 1-7 in the wake of a March 30-31 12.6-inch snowstorm. Melting was limited by extensive cloudiness, and daily temperatures that clustered in the 30s. The snowpack actually peaked at 10 inches on April 3 following another 6.1-inch snowfall on April 2-3. Another extended April snowy stretch occurred in 1975 after 9.8 inches fell on April 2-3. The snow was finally reduced to a trace by April 9 when temperatures climbed into the middle 40s.