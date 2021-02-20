Dear Tom,
What is the record for days in a snow season with a trace or more of snow in Chicago?
David Shermaan, La Grange Park
Dear David,
In Chicago’s official snow records dating from the autumn of 1884 (when snowfall data became available) through the 2020-21 season, the snow season of 1925-26 had 89 days with a trace or more of snow. That is the greatest number of days with a trace or more of snow in a single season. The first snow of that season occurred Oct. 9, 1925: a trace; the season’s last snow was also a trace on April 25, 1926. Snowfall totaled 52.1 inches. The snow season on 1961-62 produced 88 days with snow and a seasonal total of 58.9 inches. The snow season of 1969-70 had 85 days with snow and a seasonal total of 77.0 inches. Average seasonal snowfall in Chicago is about 37 inches.
What is the record for days in a snow season with a trace or more of snow in Chicago?
Dear Tom,