Dear Tom,
What is the record for continuous 90-degree days in Chicago?
Robbie Burnstein,
Chicago
Dear Robbie,
In the 150 year period (1871-2020) for which official weather records are available for Chicago, the greatest number of consecutive 90-degree days is 11. That string occurred four times during the summers of 1953, 1954, 1955 and 1959. On average, Chicago registers 17 days per year at or above 90 degrees, but it varies greatly in any given year. No 90-degree days were recorded in 1875, the only year in Chicago’s temperature history that failed to register a 90-degree day. The highest temperature that year was 89 degrees. During the drought year of 1988, the temperature soared to 90 degrees or higher on an incredible 47 days, the largest single-year total in Chicago weather history.