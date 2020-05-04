Dear Tom,

In 2019 O’Hare airport recorded 151 days of precipitation of 0.01″ or more. What is the most number of days in a calendar year with precipitation of .01″ or more for Chicago?

Thanks,

Thomas Peterson Arlington Heights

Dear Thomas,

Last year was not only the city’s third wettest year with 49.54 inches of precipitation, but also logged the third most days with measurable precipitation (0.01” or more). Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the record books dating back to 1871 and found that the runaway winner for the greatest number of days with measurable precipitation in a year was 1878 with 166 on the books, followed by 1882 with 152 and then 2019 with 151. Wachowski pointed out that the city’s long-term average was 125 days. The year with the fewest days of measurable precipitation was 1963, with 96 days followed by 1871 with 99.