What is the most difficult to predict a path for: hurricanes, tornadoes or panhandle hook blizzards?

Dear Tom,I’ve been reading about the April 1974 Super Tornado Outbreak. How bad was it?—George C.,Hanover ParkDear George,It was bad. Overall, 1974 was a bad year for tornadoes with a total of 945 confirmed twisters, including seven F-5s and 29 F-4s. The year’s death toll was 366, and nearly 7,000 people were injured. Tornadoes occurred in every month of the year, led by April with 267. The Super Outbreak of April 3-4 produced 148 tornadoes across 13 states and the Canadian province of Ontario, and it was the second-largest tornado outbreak ever to occur in a 24-hour period (behind the 2011 outbreak of April 25-28 that produced 360 tornadoes and 324 fatalities). The Super Outbreak of 1974 included the F-5 Xenia, Ohio tornado (32 deaths) and the F-5 Brandenburg, Kentucky tornado (31 deaths).