What is the most difficult to predict a path for: hurricanes, tornadoes or panhandle hook blizzards?
—Tom Jenkens
No storm is easy to predict and each type of storm presents unique forecast problems. Tornadoes move with the path of the parent thunderstorm. But because tornadoes are short lived, it’s difficult to issue timely warnings for areas in a twister’s path. Winter storms, including panhandle hook blizzards, are associated with strong upper-air features that allow computer models to produce accurate surface track forecasts. Hurricanes develop in the tropics in areas of weak upper flow. Their long-term paths are hard to determine because of the lack of definite steering currents. Fortunately, hurricanes usually move slowly and are visible on satellite pictures.
