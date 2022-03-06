What is the lowest recorded temperature during a tornado?

Dear Tom,

What is the lowest recorded temperature at which a tornado occurred in the U.S. and in the Chicago area?

—Dave Pracz, St. Joseph, Mich.

Dear Dave,

Most tornadoes occur with temperatures and dew points at least in the 50s, but there are always exceptions. Dr. Harold Brooks of the National Severe Storms Laboratory tells of a twister that struck at Altus, Okla., on Feb. 22, 1975, with the temperature near freezing. The F-2 storm killed two and injured 12. Tornadoes have also been reported in areas with snow cover nearby. On April 10, 2011, an EF-3 twister hit near Merrill, Wis., while area lakes were still frozen, and on Jan. 7, 2008, two twisters struck in southeast Wisconsin along the south edge of the snowpack. Low-temperature tornadoes are rare in Chicago, but on June 9, 1966, an F-2 tornado struck Arlington Heights at 6 am with temperatures only in the middle 50s.