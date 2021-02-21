What is the longest recorded period of snow being constantly on the ground in Chicagoland?

Dear Tom,
What is the longest recorded period of snow being constantly on the ground here in Chicagoland?
Mark Biggus, Lockport
Dear Mark,
Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the city’s daily snow cover statistics dating back to 1884-85. He noted that over a typical winter, the city logs 43 days with at least 1 inch of snow cover. Chicago’s snowiest winter, 1978-79, with 89.7 inches of snow, also takes the honors for most days with snow cover, 100 days that were consecutive. The city measured at least one inch of snow on the ground for 100 days from Nov. 26 through March 5, with the snow depth peaking at a record 29 inches Jan. 14. The winter with the fewest days of snow cover was 1948-49, with just eight.
