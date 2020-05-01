What is the longest period of continuous rain in the Chicago area?

Rainfall totals of 2 to 5-inches in the past 48 hours have caused rapid rises on Chicago-area rivers, especially downstream from McHenry and Lake into Cook Counties, IL where greatest rainfall was reported. Rain was still falling in Lake and Cook Counties this morning. A few of the higher 48-hour storm total reports - Lake Villa and Fox Lake Hills recorded 4.50-inches, Long Lake 4.22, Round Lake 4.12, Cedar Lake 3.91, Oak Park and Palos Park 3.70, and Gurnee and Grandwood Park 3.67-inches.

Moderate Flooding is forecast to occur on the Illinois River at LaSalle and Morris, The Fox River at Algonquin, the Kankakee River at Shelby, and the Des Plaines River at Russell, Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Riverside. Minor flooding has been reported or is forecast to occur on other segments of the aforementioned rivers as well as many others. Flood Advisories are up on many rivers forecast to crest at or just below bankfull.