Dear Tom,
Do I remember correctly? Is February 16 or 17 the latest we’ve ever had below zero temperatures?
Angie Orlando Bloomingdale
Dear Angie,
Unfortunately, no. While the period around February 4 does lays claim to the period of the city’s most below zero days, after which the frequency of subzero weather begins to decrease, there have been many occurrences logged beyond that date. In fact, the city has logged numerous subzero readings well into March, including the month’s all-time record low of 12 below zero on March 4, 1888. The city’s latest in the season below zero reading occurred on March 22, 1888 when the mercury dipped to 1 below. In recent years, the city has logged two March below zero days- 2 below zero on March 3, 2014, and 3 below zero on March 4, 2019.
What is the latest date we’ve ever had below zero temperatures in Chicago?
Dear Tom,