Dear Tom,

What is the latest date for Chicago’s first measurable snow? Are we near record territory?

—Greg Kaye, Westchester

Dear Greg, We are in record territory. As of Dec. 20, 2021, no measurable snow (defined as 0.1 inch or greater) will have fallen here since 1.8 inches of snow fell last March 15. As of midnight on Dec. 20, that was 280 days ago, and no snow is expected here for several additional days. Each snow-free day beyond that will extend the record. The previous record was set on Dec. 20, 2012, when 0.2 inches of snow fell. It looks as if rain, and only rain, will fall here in the coming few days. The longest period with no measurable snow is 290 days, from March 4 through Dec. 19, 2012; second longest is 280 days, from March 1 through December 5, 1994.