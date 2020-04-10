Dear Tom,
Tuesday night’s hailstones were extremely large. What is the largest hail ever reported in the Chicago area?
Thanks,
Marty S.
Evanston
Dear Marty,
Hailstones up to three inches in diameter pummeled extreme northern Illinois Tuesday night. While small hail, ranging from pea (0.25-inch diameter) to nickel (0.88 inches) is common in the Chicago area, and there are dozens of hail occurrences each year in the 1-2 inch range, stones larger than two inches are rare. The largest hailstone ever reported in the Chicago area and Illinois was a softball-size stone (4.75 inches in diameter) that fell in Minooka on June 10, 2015. Four-inch hail also fell in Kankakee on June 8, 1981, and in Yorkville on May 12, 2000. The largest hailstone in the U.S. fell July 23, 2010, in Vivian, South Dakota. It was 8 inches in diameter(volleyball size).