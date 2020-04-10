What is the largest hail ever reported in the Chicago area?

The mild start to April is history. The first 8 days this month were in the top 10 percent warmest of all Aprils dating back to 1871, but cold air swept into our area Thursday on the wings of northwest winds that gusted at times over 50 mph.Afternoon highs were some 30-degrees colder than those observed Wednesday.

As low pressure departed to the east and the leading portion of cold Canadian-source high pressure nosed into the Midwest and western Great Lakes, a Wind Advisory was posted Thursday. Highest gusts recorded were 58 mph at The Gary, Indiana airport and 55 mph at the Aurora-Sugar Grove airport. Midway hit 51 mph.

Temperatures should moderate a little – reaching into the 50s this weekend, but a strong low pressure system will roar through our area Sunday, dumping heavy wet accumulating snow to our north and west, followed by another round of bitter-cold northwest winds and snow showers Monday. Much below normal temps are expected next week.