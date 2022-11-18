Dear Tom,

What is the largest amount of snow that we’ve received during the first measurable snowfall event of the season?

Kevin Lopatka, Winfield

Dear Kevin,

There is nothing like starting out the snow season with a bang, and that is exactly what happened in the 2016-17 snow season. Through December 3, seasonal snowfall stood at just a trace, with traces snow on November 19 and December 1. On December 4, the city was hit by 6.4 inches of snow, the opening salvo of a snowy December that went on to produce a total of 17.7 inches. However, the rest of the snow season turned out to be lackluster, ending with a subpar seasonal total of 26.1 inches, well below the city’s normal full-season total between 35-40 inches.

GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here!