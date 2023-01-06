GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here!

I just heard this January opened with a record five days without a subfreezing temperature. What is the January record for the most days without a temperature below freezing?

You are correct. January 2023 did not record a temperature below 32 degrees until 9 am on January 6, a record to start a year. The January with the most days where temperatures never dropped below freezing was January of 1880, not surprisingly the city’s warmest January ever. That month averaged 39.8 degrees, well ahead of the second-warmest January 1933 with an average temperature 36.7 degrees. January 1880 recorded 19 days when the mercury never dropped below freezing, and that included two extended runs, nine days from January 3-11, and eight days from January 16-23. The month’s highest temperature was 61 on January 11, and the lowest was 19 degrees on January 31.