Dear Tom,

What is the highest temperature ever recorded at Death Valley, California? We’re planning a trip out there this summer to one of the ranches. We know it’s hot, but how hot?



James Marron family,

Naperville

Dear Marron family,

A temperature of 134 degrees was recorded at Furnace Creek, Greenland Ranch, Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913. Not only is this the highest temperature ever registered in the United States, it is also the highest verifiable temperature recorded on Earth. A high of 136 degrees, recorded at El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922, was deemed unreliable in 2012 because of there were problems with the thermometer and how to read it. Death Valley high temperatures in the summer, especially in July and August, average a scorching 115 degrees, occasionally rising above 120 degrees.