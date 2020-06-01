What is the greatest elevation a person can go and not need extra breathing equipment?

Cool Canadian-source high pressure continues to dominate the Chicago area, allowing rivers to maintain a steady falling mode. Only the Fox River from McHenry to Algonquin and the Illinois River from Starved Rock to LaSalle remain in Minor flood, the remaining rivers are below flood. With no significant rains anticipated in the immediate future, rivers should continue to fall.

River segments in flood are displayed in light green on the headlined map. The Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecast issued earlier this Sunday morning by the Chicago National Weather Service is provided below.