Dear Tom,
What is the frequency and location of damaging ice storms in Illinois?
—Jim Woodring Naperville
Dear Jim,
Ice storms are a winter peril that produce devasting effects, resulting in widespread power outages, large tree losses, and paralyzed transportation, and central Illinois is a prime target as winter storms traverse the Midwest. A seminal study by the late Stan Changnon determined that central Illinois receives freezing rain an average of five days each winter, and the state averages 15 ice storms over a ten-year period. The Chicago area has been hit by some devastating ice storms. The area’s worst occurred on New Year’s Day in 1948 with one-half inch of glaze and 60 mph winds. Another severe ice storm struck on January 23-24, 1965 causing widespread, long-term power outages and millions of dollars in damage.
