Dear Tom,

It’s was unbelievably warm this November, but we all know what’s coming. What is the earliest in the season that Chicago has dropped below zero?

Thanks,

Marjorie Welles

Dear Marjorie,

The city’s earliest subzero occurred on our coldest Thanksgiving on November 23, 1950 when the mercury dropped to one below. Thanksgiving morning temperatures hovered near 30 as snow began. The mercury dropped steadily as two inches of snow fell, and in the late evening, as skies cleared, the temperature plunged to 1 below. The next day, the start of the holiday shopping season was frigid. After a morning low of minus 2, the mercury could only muster a high of 7. A third cold morning followed on Saturday with a low of 0. It is noteworthy that this early arctic blast came in the wake of the city’s warmest Halloween (84) and November’s lone 80, a high of 81 on November 1.