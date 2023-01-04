Dear Tom,

What is the difference between snow showers and snow flurries?

Ron Hildebrant, Westmont



Dear Ron,

The difference is their intensity. Snow flurries, snow showers and a third type, snow squalls, are all convective in nature. They are produced by clouds that develop when currents of rising relatively warm air become saturated with water vapor. This leads to showers or thunderstorms in warm temperatures but in the chill of winter the clouds produce snowflakes rather than raindrops.



All showery precipitation, whether of rain or snow, is characterized by sudden onset, rapid change in intensity, rather short duration and quick cessation. Snow flurries are light and produce little or no accumulation. Snow showers are more vigorous and can result in significant accumulations. Snow squalls are intense, accompanied by gusty winds that must attain at least 18 mph and persist for at least two minutes.



Snow associated with low pressure systems is longer lasting (usually at least a few hours, oftentimes considerably longer) and changes in intensity relatively slowly, but snow associated with flurries, snow showers and snow squalls change intensity quickly.