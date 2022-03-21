Dear Tom,

What is the difference between haze and fog?

Art Jars, Midlothian

Dear Art,

This difference between haze and fog is their composition. Fog consists of tiny water droplets suspended in the air at ground level. Above the ground the same phenomenon is referred to as clouds. Fog occurs only when the air is at or very near saturation, meaning the relative humidity is at or near 100 percent. Haze consists of tiny particles of smoke, dust, salt or other matter that might be in the air, and not necessarily at ground level.

Fog is easily distinguished from haze. Fog is gray in color and noticeably damp. Haze produces a faint yellowish or brownish color when viewed against a light background or a faint bluish color when seen against a distant dark background like a mountain range.