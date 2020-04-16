What is the difference between graupel and sleet?

With temperatures in the middle to upper 20s and a band of wet snow moving through northern Illinois into northwest Indiana slick spots have developed on many area roads, highways, streets and sidewalks this Wednesday morning. If out walking or driving, be alert to this fact, especially if driving over bridges and overpasses. Accumulations of 1 to 2-inches may occur mainly on grassy surfaces in some locations – heavier snowfall looks to occur along and south of the Interstate-88/290 and Interstate-80 corridors (see where visibility is reduced on the Current Visibility map and Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below).

A quick-moving short-wave disturbance aloft is triggering this band of snow and will move off to the east with snow ending from the west this morning. Temperatures should rise above freezing by mid-morning and that along with the strong April sun should melt this snow by afternoon.