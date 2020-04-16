Dear Tom,
What is the difference between graupel and sleet?
John Sullivan
Dear John,
Sleet, also referred to as ice pellets, is a precipitation type consisting of grains of ice that form when raindrops or partially-melted snowflakes fall through a layer of subfreezing air and freeze solid before they reach the ground. Graupel, On the other hand, is formed in an entirely different manner. Quite often, water droplets in clouds exist in a supercooled state–they are droplets whose temperature is below freezing. If snowflakes originating in clouds above that level descend through a layer of supercooled droplets, they frost over, and the result is graupel- crisp, white, roundish, and easily crushed pellets that have been described as resembling tapioca or Styrofoam.
