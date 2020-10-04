Dear Tom,
What is the difference between drizzle and sprinkles?
Kevin Melcher
Dear Kevin,
Droplet size is the determining factor between drizzle and rain. Drizzle droplets range between about 1/500 and 1/50 inch in diameter. They often seem to float in the air like fog, but, unlike fog, drizzle falls to the ground. Drizzle is primarily a cool-season phenomenon. Raindrops, when they increase in size to about 1/4 inch in diameter, break apart because of their increased fall speed.
Your question touches upon a long-standing debate in the weather community: What to call rain so sparse that it measures only a trace in a rain gauge. Spits, spurts and a few drops are frequently used terms. The preferred term used by the National Weather Service is “sprinkles.”
