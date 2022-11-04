Dear Tom,

I have seen different explanations for the word “igloo” and I am wondering what your definition of the word is.

Jeff Anders, Chicago

Dear Jeff,

“Igloo” is derived from the Inuit word “igdlu” meaning “house.” It should actually be used to describe any Inuit or Eskimo dwelling, regardless of its construction.

In the Eskimo culture, igloo encompasses all forms of houses, not just houses made of snow. Outside of Eskimo culture, however, an igloo is understood, somewhat incorrectly, to refer to a small, circular, temporary house built of blocks of hardened snow.

GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here!