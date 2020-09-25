Dear Tom,
What is the definition of a drought?
Maggie Whitcomb
Dear Maggie,
Because climates vary greatly from one region to another, drought itself varies from location to location. A single definition is not universally appropriate. Drought is extreme dryness due to lack of precipitation over periods that are extensive in area and time. There are three kinds of drought. Permanent drought, the drought that occurs when the climate of a region provides insufficient water, is what is experienced in desert regions. Seasonal drought is drought that occurs when the climate includes a long dry period during part of the year. Coastal southern California (dry summer, rainy winter) is an example of seasonal drought. Sporadic drought is drought that occurs due to precipitation variability which can occur in Chicago. k tom