What is the date for the latest first frost in this region?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- The Illinois Senate voted 32-22 to repeal the Parental Notification Act on Tuesday night despite pleas from clergy to keep the 1995 measure on the lawbooks. Five senators did not vote.

"These laws exist to protect the rights of parents to fulfill the duty that God has entrusted to them, and that no government can take away," Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Springfield Diocese said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.