What is the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere?

Dear Tom,

Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is increasing. What is its concentration now?

Jamie Confrist, Chicago

Dear Jamie,

Carbon dioxide is a heavy, colorless, odorless gas and it is the fourth most abundant constituent of dry air. By volume it occupies only about 0.04 percent of dry air. Though only a minor constituent of the atmosphere, its presence is meteorologically important because it strongly absorbs and emits long-wave infrared radiation that greatly influences the temperature of the atmosphere. Because of that property, it is one of the so-called “greenhouse” gases. It is released into the atmosphere as one of the by-products of combustion. In 1860 atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration was 288 parts per million (ppm), 332 ppm in 1980 and about 414 ppm now.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction