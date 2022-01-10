What is the city’s record for the most consecutive subzero days?

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dear Tom,

What is the city’s record for the most consecutive subzero days?

Thanks, Sherwin B., Chicago

Dear Sherwin,

Chicago’s longest string of below days is 10, logged more than a century ago in January 1912, the city’s second-coldest month on record. It averaged 11.9 degrees, second only to January 1977, which averaged 10.1 degrees. The prolonged run of subzero days began Jan. 4, with a low of minus-6, and continued through Jan. 13, when the low was 1 below zero. The lowest temperature during the cold wave was minus-16 on Jan. 7, and the coldest day was Jan. 5, with a high of minus-5 and a low of minus-10. The city has also shivered through two three-day strings, in which the mercury never even reached zero, remaining below zero throughout the day: Dec. 23 to 25, 1983, and Jan. 21 to 23, 1883.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News