Dear Tom,

What is the city’s average number of days when the high temperature does not reach freezing? I follow the tracking on the Tribune weather page, but I have nothing to compare it to.

Thanks,

Doug Mavrovic

Orland Park

Dear Doug,

We posed your question to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski who informed us that in a typical cold season, the city logs 40 days where the high temperature fails to reach the freezing mark. The winter of 1903-04 holds the record for the most with 78, while the fewest occurred in the very mild 1877-78 winter with just eight. To date, this winter has been quite mild with just 11 on the books, and last winter logged just 23. The winter of 1976-77, one of the city’s coldest, produced 67 subfreezing days, that included a record run of 43 consecutive days that ran from December 28-February 8.