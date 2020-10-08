What is the “banana belt” when speaking about the weather?

Dear Tom,On a flight recently I saw a tiny rainbow around the shadow of my plane far below. Could you explain?Millie Flagor, BensonvilleDear Millie,Many who fly have observed the optical phenomenon that you have described. It is called a glory, pilot's bow or anti-corona. The shadow plays no role in the glory's formation but it does allow you to determine the direction of the sun. The glory is seen directly opposite the sun. It is produced by the dispersion and reflection of sunlight by tiny cloud droplets a fraction of the size of vastly larger rain drops responsible for rainbows. It's possible to see a glory from a mountain top when looking into a cloud-filled valley below, but airplanes serve as an ideal platform from which to observe them. More passengers would see them if they looked out the window.