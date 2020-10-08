What is the “banana belt” when speaking about the weather?

Dear Tom,
I have a family member who refers to the “banana belt” when speaking about the weather in Michigan. What does this mean?
Chuck Bingham Mount Greenwood
Dear Chuck,
The term Banana Belt is applied to an area that typically enjoys warmer weather than the surrounding areas, especially in winter. There are many areas world-wide where the term is applied, including the lee side of mountain ranges and areas warmed by adjacent bodies of water. The Banana Belt in Michigan refers to the area in the upper peninsula surrounded by the cities of Menominee, Iron Mountain, Manistique and Escanaba. This region tends to be significantly warmer than other portions of Michigan during arctic outbreaks; the warming supplied by lake-effect winds. The term is also sometimes applied to the area near Detroit, which tends to be warmer and receives less snow than the rest of the state.
