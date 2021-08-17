What is rain that never reaches the ground called?

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is trying to grieve the loss of their son following a fiery crash, but when they stopped by the scene a week later, they made a disturbing discovery.

Hector Sanchez, 18, was going to be a senior this year at Rio Grande High School but he died in a crash last week along I-40. When his family went to set up a memorial on Monday, they were devastated by what they found.