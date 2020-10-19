What is Indian Summer?

After peaking near 50 mph this afternoon, and the Wind Advisory expiring, southerly winds will be slowly diminishing this Saturday evening. A survey of area airport wind sensors indicate many locations had peak gusts in excess of 45 mph. Highest was 49 mph recorded at Chicago’s official O’Hare observing site as well as at DuPage/West Chicago and Aurora/Sugar Grove.

Following is a list of Chicago area airports and recorded peak gusts: Location/peak gust (mph)O’Hare...49Aurora/Sugar Grove...49DuPage/West Chicago...49Midway...48Kenosha, WI...48Waukegan...47Rockford...47Romeoville/Lewis Univ...47Palwaukee/Wheeling...45Lansing...44Pontiac...44Rochelle...44Peru/Ottawa...43Valparaiso, IN...43Freeport...43Morris/Washburn...37Kankakee...37Joliet...37Schaumburg...37