Dear Tom,
What is ice fog?
Jersey Miller,
Chicago
Dear Jersey,
Normal fog consists of tiny droplets of water, but ice fog is composed of tiny crystals of ice. When temperatures fall below about -30 degrees, ice fog can form and it can take visibility down to zero. Because it most often forms at the bottom of the coldest valleys, residents of cities like Fairbanks, Alaska, much of which sits in a valley, choose to live on surrounding hills in order to escape it. Exceptionally strong temperature inversions (cold air below, milder air above) that develop during arctic winters are perfect for ice fog formation, but are also especially sensitive to air pollution. Automobile exhaust, the vapor released from power plants and even the moisture exhaled by people and animals instantly produce ice fog.
What is ice fog?
Dear Tom,