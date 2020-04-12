What is graupel?

Despite our late week cold snap, the first 10 days of April have averaged 4.7 degrees above normal. That number may rise slightly over the weekend, as a deepening storm system strengthens over the Plains. High temps will struggle to reach normal levels due to cloud cover, but overnight lows are to run well above the typical upper 30-degree range. On Sunday, a front is forecast to sag slowly southward into the metro area before stalling. Intensifying low pressure is then slated to move along this front, crossing Indiana Sunday night accompanied by rain and possible thunderstorms. As the storm center passes just to our east Monday morning, much colder air will sweep across the area. Snow showers are possible early Monday, but accumulating snow will stay well to our north. This next cold snap is to persist through next week bringing readings more typical of early March.