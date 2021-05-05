Dear Tom,
What is Chicago’s record for the most days in a row setting a record temperature?
—Thomas Corr, Bensenville
Dear Thomas,
The answer is a remarkable ten consecutive days. Chicago’s high temperatures rose to record levels on each of the days from August 25 through September 3, 1953, but you won’t hear about that statistic because of the way in which daily temperature records are publicized. When a daily high or low temperature is reached or exceeded, only the most recent year of occurrence is retained; the years of earlier tied occurrences, if any, are not publicized, though they are still bona fide record events. A computer search that identifies daily temperature records for both unique and tied events establishes that ten-day period in 1953 as the “record for daily records.”
