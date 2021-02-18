What is Chicago’s record for the most consecutive days with measurable snow?

Dear Tom,

It seems that we’ve been getting snow in Chicago every day recently. What is the record for the most consecutive days with measurable snow?

Jeff Z. Lake Bluff

Dear Jeff,

Since winter 2020-21 turned cold and snowy in late January, measurable snow has fallen on nearly 70 percent of the days. That snowy stretch did include a record-tying nine-straight days of measurable snow from February 8-16, which brought the city 15.7 inches of snow. Had measurable snow fallen on February 7 or 17, the city would have established a new record for days of consecutive snowfall. Dating back to the winter of 1884-85. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski found three other nine-day periods with measurable snowfall. They were January 29-February 6, 1902(5.0 inches), January 6-14, 2009 (18.0 inches), and February 3-11, 2018 (18.3 inches).