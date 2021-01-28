Dear Tom,

What is Chicago’s record for the lowest spread between the lowest and highest temperature recorded in January? So far this January, it just 33 degrees based on a high of 41 and low of 8. Would that be a record?

Thanks,

Greg Mate

McHenry

Dear Greg,

It would be a record, shattering the existing 37-degree record established in 2001 with a high of 42 and a low of 5. A close second was January 1923, with a 38-degree range, from a high of 49 and a low of 11. On the flip side, January has delivered some very large monthly extremes. In 1897, a high of 57 and a low of minus 20 produced a 77-degree span, while in 2019 there was a 76 degree spread, with a high of 53 and a low of 23 below zero. Considering all Januarys dating back to 1871, the span is 94 degrees with a 67-degree high on January 25, 1950 and a low of minus 27 on January 20, 1985.