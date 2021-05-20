Dear Tom,
What is Chicago’s record for continuous 90-degree days?
—Jim Heiselman
Dear Jim,
In official temperature records dating from the end of 1870, the greatest number of consecutive 90-degree days in Chicago is 11. That string occurred on four different occasions: in the summers of 1953, 1954, 1955 and 1959. On average, Chicago registers 21 days per year on which the temperature rises to 90 degrees or higher at Midway Airport, but it varies greatly in any given year.
No 90-degree days were recorded in 1875, the only year in Chicago’s temperature history which failed to register a 90-degree day. And during the drought year of 1988, the reading soared to 90 degrees or higher an incredible 47 days, the largest single-year total in Chicago’s recorded weather history.
