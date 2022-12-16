GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here!

Dear Tom,

It seems like an eternity since we’ve had a sunny day. The daily dreariness is so demoralizing. What is Chicago’s record for consecutive sunless days?

Thad H., Crown Point, Indiana

Dear Thad,

It certainly has been a while since sunshine has graced the city, but as dreary as it’s been, it’s been drearier. Frank Wachowski, Chicago’s weather historian and keeper of the city’s sunshine climatology that dates to 1893, combed through the record books and found a record 12-day sunless streak that spanned from Dec. 29, 1991-Jan. 9, 1992. During that extended dismal spell, the persistent cloud cover kept the city’s temperatures in a narrow 14-degree span varying only from 30 to 44 degrees during the period. The record for consecutive totally cloudy days in December has been 10, occurring back in 1895 from December 16-25.