What is Chicago’s longest streak of sub-20 degree highs in February?

Dear Tom,
What’s the longest streak of sub-20 degree highs in February?
Greg Mate
Dear Greg,
February’s longest stretch of days with temperatures remaining below 20 degrees stands at 12, that according to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski. That stretch was logged more than a century and a quarter ago from February 1-12, 1895, a month that stands as the city’s sixth coldest February. The highest temperature during that prolonged cold spell was 15 degrees on February 2 and the lowest readings were a pair of minus 15 low temperatures on February 5 and 8. In addition to the cold, the city was hit by a major snowstorm, a 13.4 inch snowfall on February 6-7. Temperatures slowly moderated, with highs in the 20s from February 13-16, and the very end of the month turned downright springlike with a high of 61 degrees on February 28.
Dear Tom,