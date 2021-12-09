Dear Tom,
What is Chicago’s largest temperature change in a single day?
James Arthur, Chicago
Dear James ,
Feb. 8, 1900. That’s the day on which Chicago experienced its greatest range of temperatures. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski provides the following information: The high temperature was 62 degrees. Southwest winds surged across the city, delivering mild air and wind gusts of 70 mph. Light rain fell occasionally during the morning and afternoon, culminating in a rare February thunderstorm between 2:00 and 3:15 pm. Then temperatures crashed as an arctic cold front blasted across the city. By midnight, the temperature dropped to a low of 10 degrees. Chicago registered an intraday temperature swing of 52 degrees, the largest ever in the city in records from Nov. 1870 to the present.
