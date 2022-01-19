Dear Tom,
What is a temperature inversion?
—Thomas Jennes, Chicago
Dear Thomas,
Temperatures in the atmosphere generally decrease with increasing height, but occasionally one can find layers in which temperatures actually increase with height – an “inversion” of the normal situation. Inversions often form above cold ground at night, or when air flows over colder surfaces such as snow or cold water. Inversions are important because they have big effects on turbulence, reducing the mixing of pollutants. Inversions act like lids on the atmosphere because it is difficult for air to move vertically through them, trapping polluted air near the surface. In the case of the Los Angeles area, for instance, an inversion constrains pollutants in the lower one or two thousand feet of the atmosphere.