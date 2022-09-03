Dear Tom,

I have just heard a new term: rogue planets. What are they?

Robbie McElroy, Bensonville



Dear Robbie,

So called “rogue planets” are plentiful: one hundred billion of them, perhaps many, many more. Most planets, like the Earth, revolve around stars. In the case of the Earth, it revolves around the sun at a distance of about 93 million miles. Many planets, however, wander freely through space and are not bound to a star.



Rogue planets cannot be seen because they do not emit light. However, a revolutionary new space telescope to be launched by NASA in 2025 will probably be capable of seeing rogue planets in our part of the Milky Way.

