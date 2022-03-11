What is a “meridional trough”?

Dear Tom,

You have recently used the term “meridional trough” What is it?

Malcolm Rice

Dear Malcolm,

When winds in the upper atmosphere, say above five thousand feet, are parallel to or nearly parallel to lines of latitude (meaning winds blowing from west to east in the Earth’s mid latitudes), the wind pattern is termed “zonal.” When winds cross latitude lines at a sharp angle, the wind pattern is termed “meridional” because air flow tends to follow meridians. Meridional troughs (and associated surface low pressure systems) and meridional ridges (and associated surface high pressure systems) tend to be stronger and slower moving. Depending on your position relative to the troughs and ridges, your weather will be fair or stormy. Forecasting the weather in meridional flow situations tends to be more difficult.