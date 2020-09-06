What is a La Niña and how does it affect our weather?

The National Storm Prediction Center has positioned northern Illinois and NW Indiana including Chicago in a Slight Risk for Severe storms Sunday (see yellow-shaded area on the headlined map).

Overnight a convective complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely to develop over northern Iowa and southern Minnesota and move east-southeast – reaching the western portions of the Chicago area during the pre-dawn hours, spreading across the remainder of the area during the forenoon and then gradually end from the west. Damaging winds and localized downpours will probably be the main threat.