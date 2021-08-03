What is a derecho?

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Pasoans remembered the anniversary of a massacre by grieving and honoring the victims, and by warning that ongoing anti-immigrant vitriol could bring about another tragedy.

“I want to keep the 23 members of our community that lost their lives (and) also their families and friends in our thoughts and also our first responders and everyone who was there on August 3 in our prayers and thoughts,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.