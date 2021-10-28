What is a “bomb cyclone”?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A sealed copy of the 1988 video game Super Mario Bros. 2 sold for $88,550 during a recent estate sale after the death of a Floyd Knobs, Indiana resident.

The pristine cartridge was found inside a box of Nintendo games in the back of a crowded walk-in closet in Patricia Martin's home, according to auction house Harritt Group Inc.