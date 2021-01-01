What is a ‘blocking pattern’ that might affect the upcoming weather?

Dear Tom,

In the past you’ve mentioned a “blocking pattern” that might affect the upcoming weather. What is that exactly, and how does it work?

Thanks,

Kent Schielke

Downers Grove

Dear Kent,

A blocking pattern develops when the upper atmospheric become highly meridional, that is, deep troughs and large ridges that result in a pronounced north-south flow of air. That type of pattern often results in “cut-off” highs and lows that tend to remain stationary, cut off from the surrounding flow pattern. As a result, the surface weather systems associated with them also tend to remain stationary. Areas under the ridge typically get an extended period of good weather, while areas influenced by the stagnant lows are plagued by persistent inclement conditions.