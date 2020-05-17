What historical events were influenced by the weather?

Saturday will begin dry but showers and thunderstorms arrive this evening and overnight. Rain totals from tonight and Sunday could total over 1” in some areas. Flood watches and warnings are in effect for northeast Illinois following the record breaking Thursday and Thursday night rains. O’Hare precipitation for May has already exceeded the monthly average for the entire month. After the chance for some light rain or sprinkles Monday morning, dry conditions should be in place through until Friday night and Saturday.

Friday’s high temperature of 78 at O’Hare was the second highest temperature of 2020. Locations inland and south will flirt with 70 degrees today and tomorrow. Much cooler and breezy conditions will be in store for Monday with a high in the mid 50s, 15 degrees below normal.