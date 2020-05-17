Dear Tom,
What historical events were influenced by the weather?
James T Struck, Evanston
Dear James,
Weather has played a major role in many historic events. One of the best known is the accurate weather forecast that allowed the Allies to proceed with the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. There is an excellent book by Erik Durschmied titled The Weather Factor- How Nature Changed History, which, in addition to the D-Day invasion and other World War II events, covers historic events, some that date back to biblical times. Covered events include the Mongol Invasion, the French Revolution, the War of 1812, The Great Potato Famine, the Viet Nam War, that were impacted by weather. Weather has also impacted Chicago’s history. The winter of 1978-79, the city’s snowiest logged nearly 90 inches of snow and was the primary factor that allowed Jane Byrne to defeat Michael Bilandic, the city’s incumbent mayor.
