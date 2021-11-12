What have been the winters with the most and least below-zero days?

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dear Tom,

What have been the winters with the most and least below-zero days?

Lloyd Fry Chicago

Dear Lloyd,

Subzero temperatures are a fact of life in Chicago, occurring almost every winter. Checking the record books since 1871, the city has experienced just 13 winters without one, most recently 2012-13.The greatest number of subzero days occurred in the winter of 1884-85 when the mercury dipped into negative territory on 25 days. The lowest readings that winter were back-to-back lows of minus 14 on February 10 and 11. Close behind with 24 subzero days were the winters of 1962-63 and 1935-36. The city’s most recent winter with an abundance of subzero readings was the winter of 2013-14 with 23, the lowest, 16 below zero on January 6. The city’s all-time lowest temperature was a frigid minus 27 on January 20, 1985.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News