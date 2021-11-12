Dear Tom,

What have been the winters with the most and least below-zero days?

Lloyd Fry Chicago

Dear Lloyd,

Subzero temperatures are a fact of life in Chicago, occurring almost every winter. Checking the record books since 1871, the city has experienced just 13 winters without one, most recently 2012-13.The greatest number of subzero days occurred in the winter of 1884-85 when the mercury dipped into negative territory on 25 days. The lowest readings that winter were back-to-back lows of minus 14 on February 10 and 11. Close behind with 24 subzero days were the winters of 1962-63 and 1935-36. The city’s most recent winter with an abundance of subzero readings was the winter of 2013-14 with 23, the lowest, 16 below zero on January 6. The city’s all-time lowest temperature was a frigid minus 27 on January 20, 1985.