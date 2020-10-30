Dear Tom,

What have been the warmest, coldest and wettest Halloweens here? How many times has it snowed?



Thanks,

Tom Downes

Mount Greenwood



Dear Tom,

Since 1871, Chicago’s Halloween weather has run the gamut from summerlike to wintry. In 1950, the mercury soared to 84 degrees, the city’s warmest. In stark contrast, the coldest Halloween was back in 1873, with day’s 31-degree high the lowest maximum and the low of 23, the lowest minimum. The wettest Halloween occurred in 1994, when a potent storm system delivered 2.26 inches of wind-driven rain. Measurable snow is rare, with just two episodes on the books; 0.1 inch in 2014 and 3.4 inches, just last year in 2019. There were also six other Halloween snow occurrences, all traces. Lumping all precipitation events together, about half of all Halloweens log at least a trace of rain or snow.