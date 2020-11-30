Dear Tom,
What have been Chicago’s snowiest and least snowy winters?
Jane Cortim
Dear Jane,
In Chicago’s official weather records beginning with the cold season of 1884-85, the city logged its least amount of snow in the cold season of 1920-21 with only 9.8 inches of snow. Surprisingly, the second least amount of snow occurred the very next season, 1921-22, with 11.5 inches. Chicago’s third least-snowy winter season was in 1936-37 with 12.0 inches. The greatest amount of snow fell in the cold season of 1978-79 when the city was swamped with 89.7 inches of snow. Second-greatest snow occurred in 1977-78 with 82.3 inches, the cold season one year before the snowiest snow season. The season with the third greatest snow total was in 2013-14, with 82.0 inches.